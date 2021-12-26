Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks set for January

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks will return Jan. 17-31 for its 12th consecutive year.

Restaurants will feature curated, chef-driven, three-course prix fixe menus at price points of $30, $40 or $50, plus tax and gratuity. Many area wineries and tasting rooms will also participate at various levels and price points, including offering two-for-one tastings, special tasting flights, and discounts on bottle purchases, according to a news release.

“After the events of the last two years, we’re all looking for meaningful ways to reunite or reconnect with family, friends, and loved ones,” said Shelby Sim, president and CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley. “Food and wine make the perfect centerpiece around which to celebrate, and Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks features the best of both in a wonderful setting that numerous media outlets have recently hailed as a must-visit in 2022.”

Participants include Hitching Post II, 406 E. State Route 246, Buellton, 805-688-0676; the restaurant at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Road, Buellton, 805-688-1000; The Tavern at Zaca Creek, 1297 Jonata Park Road, Buellton, 805-688-2412; Bell’s, 406 Bell St., Los Alamos; Full of Life Foods, 225 Bell St., Los Alamos, 805-344-4400; The Maker’s Son, 346 Bell St., Los Alamos, 805-344-1926; Norman at the Skyview Los Alamos, 9150 Highway 101, Los Alamos, 805-344-0080; Pico, 458 Bell St., Los Alamos, 805-344-1122; Plenty on Bell, 508 Bell St., Los Alamos, 805-344-3020.

Bar Le Côte, 2375 Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos; Petros Winery & Restaurant, 3360 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos, 805-680-5417; Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, 2879 Grand Ave., Los Olivos, 805-688-7265. Nella Kitchen & Bar, 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos, 805-686-1359

Ellie’s Tap & Vine, 3640 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez, 916-390-3595; The Lucky Hen Larder, 1095 Meadowvale Rd., Santa Ynez, 805-691-9448.

email: dmason@newspress.com