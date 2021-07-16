Santa Ynez Valley Riders back in action

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Ynez Valley Riders Club will resume rides starting this Saturday.

LOMPOC — As life gets back to normal, the Santa Ynez Valley Riders are providing family fun this summer.

The club’s first ride after the pandemic shutdown will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mission La Purisima in Lompoc.

Membership with SYVR is required to participate in the rides. But starting this month and for the rest of the year, membership dues are reduced to half price.

Dues go to help fund the club’s efforts to keep Live Oak Trail and other area trails open and safe for all.

“We are thrilled to have our group rides back after the pandemic forced all of our events to be canceled”, said Santa Ynez Valley Riders President Kathy Rosenthal in a news release. “These rides are so important to our members and organization and starting back up with the Mission La Purisima ride is a perfect way to get our horseback riding community together again.”

All SYVR meetings, trail rides and events are announced via member email around the first of each month.

To learn more, visit santaynezvalleyriders.org.

— Dave Mason