Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic set for June 24

The 2023 Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic, which supports service projects benefiting the Santa Ynez Valley and larger Santa Barbara County region, will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 24 at St. Mark’s-in-the Valley, 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos.

Included will be dinner, live entertainment by Dewey Roberts and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $250.

Proceeds benefit:

— The Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen, a food hub for addressing food insecurity through teaching and training, food recovery, supporting microeconomic culinary projects and charitable feeding on- and off-site in collaboration with area organizations and individuals.

— Open Doors, a program that offers meeting space on a no-fee basis for more than 100 nonprofit and community-based organizations annually. Serving as a welcome center, it is open all day every day for local residents, workers and visitors with clean, open restrooms, Wi-Fi network, labyrinth, shaded courtyard and other amenities, like ice water on hot days and treats and water for dogs.

— St. Mark’s professional preschool, which offered an entire school year of in-person early childhood education in 2020-2021 and is preparing for the new school year with generous scholarship assistance.

— The 41st Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series, which brings world-class professional musicians to the community. St. Mark’s serves as a concert and arts venue for area music studios, artists and arts education.

Donations to this community service work can also be made at smitv.info/servesyv or by texting servesyv to 44321.

