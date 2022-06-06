Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic set for June 25

COURTESY PHOTOS

Guests at the Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic enjoy gathering to support the community service projects of St. Mark’s through its community kitchen, preschool, concert services, open doors program and open facility.

The 2022 Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 25.

The event will take place outdoors on the shaded grounds of St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

Funds raised at this annual event support the church’s community service projects, which benefit the Santa Ynez Valley and the rest of Santa Barbara County.

Those projects include:

— The Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen, which is now fully permitted and building the programs and connections long imagined for that space.

— Open Doors, which welcomes many nonprofits and community-based groups. Typically, more than 100 organizations meet annually at St. Mark’s.

— A professional preschool that has been offering full, in-person school years since fall 2020 at St. Mark’s.

— The Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series at St. Mark’s. It’s now in its 43rd season of chamber music.

— St. Mark’s practice of opening its doors to local residents, workers and visitors. The church offers the use of Wi-Fi, labyrinth, a shady courtyard, restrooms, and other amenities such as ice water on hot days and treats and water for dogs every day.

Reservations for the Santa Ynez Valley Classic are required. To make them, go to smitv.info/summerclassic or call 805-325-9280.

The suggested reservation donation is $100 per person, but you can make the donation that will work for you.

Donations can also be made to smitv.info/servesyv or by texting SERVESYV to 44321.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com