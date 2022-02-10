Santo, Ray to perform at SOhO

SANTA BARBARA — “An Evening With Suzanne Santo Featuring Izzy Ray” will start at 8 p.m. Wednesday at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 advance and $22 at the door. Dinner reservations are necessary for a table. To purchase tickets, go to sohosb.com.

Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Ms. Santo has never been afraid to blur the lines. A tireless creator, she’s built her sound in the gray area between Americana, Southern-gothic soul and forward-thinking rock and roll.

Her acclaimed solo album, “Ruby Red,” launched a new phase of her career in 2017 and the world tour that took her from Greece to Glastonbury as a member of Hozier’s band. With her newest album “Yard Sale,” Ms. Santo boldly moves forward, staking her claim once again as an Americana innovator, according to a news release.

Ms. Ray is a singer songwriter whose diverse musical influences have helped form her own unique style. Drawn to emotional melodies and expressive production, her writing is a breath of fresh air, rich with therapeutic reflections, according to the news release.

For more information, visit www.suzannesanto.com.

– Marilyn McMahon