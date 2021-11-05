SARAGOSA, Julio

Julio Saragosa passed away on October 31, 2021 at Cottage Hospital with his mother and sister by his side. Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Julio was a longtime resident of Santa Barbara and worked for many years for American Airlines. He moved away for a short while to Dallas, Texas to continue work with the airlines with his wife at that time. He eventually moved back to his home of Santa Barbara.
Julio was a friend to all, loved to help people and had a quick wit. He was born on December 28, 1963 in Santa Barbara and is survived by his mother, Consuelo Obiols and his sister Annette Saragosa. His father, Victor Saragosa, a native of Carpinteria passed in 2011. A memorial mass will be performed at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Dr, Santa Barbara on Saturday
November 6th, at 10am.
