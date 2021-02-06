10/23/28 – 1/26/21

The Heavens rejoiced as Maria Saragosa, 92, was welcomed by her Heavenly Father on January 26, 2021. Maria Alvarez Saragosa was born in Carpinteria, California, on October 23, 1928, to Jose Alvarez and Ignacia Aguilar Alvarez. She was the youngest of 6 children. Her parents were from Michoacan, Mexico, and came to Carpinteria around 1920. The Great Depression caused the family to return to Mexico in 1932 when Maria was 3 yrs. old. She returned at the age of 17, with only her brother. The rest of the family remained. At age 19, while back in Carpinteria, she met the love of her life, Domingo Saragosa. They married on January 2, 1952. Together, they built their home. Maria oversaw running the cement mixer. This home is where they raised their 8 children. Her husband and children were her whole world, as she tended to them with all her heart. Her home was the core of her life and all were welcomed whether they were family or not. Her kitchen was always open with homemade tortillas. Nothing brought her more joy than to hold a new grand- or great-grandbaby. Her passion and tranquility were found in her yard, as she tended to her many plants and beautiful flowers. She had a gift of gardening and she could make anything grow. Her other passion was sewing, a gift she passed on to her daughters. She enjoyed the simple things in life, like sitting on her back porch, enjoying the morning sun with her cup of coffee, or perhaps hanging clothes on the clothesline. She was very dedicated to her parish life at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Her joy was the church’s annual carnival, where you might find her making enchiladas or making strawberry shortcakes.

Words cannot express how much she will be missed, especially by her children: Maggie (Don) Farmer, Marta (Ken)Becker, Daniel (Cathy) Saragosa, Celia Saragosa, Ana (Todd) Sullivan, Jaime (Dan’ell) Saragosa, Ray Saragosa, and Gloria Saragosa. Maria was blessed with 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild and they all adored her! Her greatest blessing is to be reunited in Heaven with Domingo, her husband of 66 yrs., whom she lost 3 yrs. ago.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Beamer for the many years of his loving care, support, and dedication to Maria and Domingo.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 10:00 am, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1500 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria.

A rosary first, followed by mass. Interment following at Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane, Carpinteria.