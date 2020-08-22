SARAGOSA, Trinidad John

Trinidad “Trini” John Saragosa native Carpinterian passed away 8/4/2020. He was born 11/27/1924 in his parents home on 7th Street. He is predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Esther B. Saragosa. He is survived by his 5 children, Ruben J. Saragosa (Ginger) of Oxnard, Sylvia Raygoza (Jesse) of San Francisco, Edward Saragosa (Kathy) of Carpinteria, Marlena Trussell (Doug) of Olympia, WA, and Robert Saragosa of Honolulu, HI. They had 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Trini was a U.S. Army WWII Veteran. He was severely wounded by sniper fire after the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded a Purple Heart and Victory medal. He was a transportation specialist. He returned to Carpinteria and worked in a local produce packing house before he married Esther in November of 1953. He would later work for the Carpinteria Unified School District from which he would retire. He also had a side business as a commercial painting contractor. Trini & Esther were also active parishioners of Saint Joseph’s Church. Trini would perform usher and collection duties at nearly every mass he attended. They both provided time and delicious enchiladas to the annual carnival. Trini also assisted his 3 sons in the parish’s Boy Scout Troop. When not beautifying their home, their home held many barbecues and family gatherings. Trini & Esther were avid cruisers, and enjoyed trips with a local senior group.

The family would like to extend deep thanks and praise to the staff of Aegis of Ventura for their care of their father over the last 3.5 years. The family will have a celebration of life for Trini in the future. A future when the pandemic has passed and large families such as ours can gather again. We look forward to that day.