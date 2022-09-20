Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals cancer diagnosis; says she is cancer free

By KIM JARRETT

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer a month ago but is now cancer-free.

She is the Republican nominee in the race to serve as the next Arkansas governor. She served as press secretary for former President Donald Trump.

“Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free,” Ms. Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Friday afternoon. “I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon. This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don’t lose heart. As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state.”

Her doctor said he expects her to be “on her feet” within 24 hours.

“This is a Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma which is the most common type of thyroid cancer and has an excellent prognosis,” said Dr. John R. Sims in a statement on Huckabee Sanders’ campaign website. “While she will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine, as well as continued long term follow up, I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer free, and I don’t anticipate any of this slowing her down.”

Ms. Huckabee Sanders is expected to win the governor’s race in November over Democrat Chris Jones. Gov. Asa Hutchinson is term limited and cannot run again.

Ms. Huckabee Sanders’ father, Mike Huckabee, served as Arkansas governor from 1996 to 2007 and ran for U.S. president in 2008 and 2016.