SAT to go digital as college admission policies change

By BRETT ROWLAND

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – The SAT is going digital in a move that College Board said will make the widely used college admission test more relevant.

That means students won’t have to use paper and No. 2 pencils to complete the standardized test from College Board, a New York-based nonprofit organization that has published the test since 1926. Students won’t be able to take the test at home. It will continue to be administered in schools and test centers with a proctor.

“The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant,” said Priscilla Rodriguez, vice president of College Readiness Assessments at College Board. “We’re not simply putting the current SAT on a digital platform – we’re taking full advantage of what delivering an assessment digitally makes possible. With input from educators and students, we are adapting to ensure we continue to meet their evolving needs.”

The new test will also be about an hour shorter, taking two hours instead of three, according to an announcement from College Board on Tuesday.

Students will have more time per question. The test will also have shorter reading passages with one question for each passage. The passages will include a wider range of topics that students read in college. Calculators will be allowed throughout the entire math section.

Test scores also will come back faster, within days rather than weeks.

The SAT will be delivered digitally in the U.S. starting in 2024.

In November 2021, College Board piloted the digital SAT in the U.S. and internationally. Students and educators responded positively, College Board reported.

Once a requirement for college applications, some colleges have moved away from standardized tests like the SAT and ACT. Nearly every college went test optional during the pandemic.