SAUCIER, Wilhemine Evelyn

Saucier, Wilhemine ‘Billi’ Evelyn was born in Minneapolis on July 31st, 1935. The eldest of six, she passed away on June 26th, 2022 at the age of 86, preceded by the love of her life and husband Neil Robertson. Billi lived an extraordinary and active life. She enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, hiking, singing in the church choir and acting in church plays. She started her business career when successful women in business were often given the title of secretary instead of executive titles. This never bothered her, choosing instead to focus on making the most of the opportunities she was given. While working for Medtronic, she oversaw their rapid expedition of facilities in the USA and Europe, in addition to her other management responsibilities. In the late 1960s, Medtronic acknowledged her contribution to their success by changing her title to VP of Planning and Administration. After leaving Medtronic in the early 1970s, she continued to have an active life and career, she created the first cash prize water ski tournament in 1974, attended by many international competitors, was a member of the Minnetonka City Planning Commission, co-founder of Saucier Inc. (first fiberglass water skies & NHL approved fiberglass hockey sticks) and President of Minnesota Laser. Billie moved to CA in 1995. After retiring, she enjoyed living by the beach, working for her dear friend Julie, loved listening to live music with friends and meeting new people. Billi felt her most important accomplishment was her family. She had 4 children Stephen, Renee, Todd, and John: 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who loved and cherished her.