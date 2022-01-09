SAVARD, Jordan Daniel

Remembering Jordan…

Jordan Daniel Savard entered Heaven on November 29, 2021. He was 34 years old. One of Jordan’s desires was for others to know the unwavering, unconditional, and powerful love of his Lord and Savior who carried him through the valleys and mountaintops of life, and who now turns the inevitability of death into the invincibility of life in Heaven.

Jordan was FUN and had a gift of making people laugh. He had a mischievous grin, and a smile that melted your heart. You knew you would never be able to say “no” to anything he asked. Jordan was loving, warm and welcoming with a kind and gentle spirit. He had a way of making people feel at home, comfortable, unconditionally loved, and he always greeted them with a hug. He was appreciative, thankful, and openly expressed that gratitude. Jordan was protective and kind-hearted toward people who needed help. He loved the ocean and was an avid surfer. He enjoyed his aquarium and his pet fish “Jack.” Jordan was always up for adventure and having fun, but most of all, he had a strong faith rooted in Christ.

Jordan was born in Orange County, California in 1987, the son of Jerry and Je’Ann Savard. He grew up in Lompoc, California and was homeschooled throughout high school. He attended Murrieta Bible College in San Diego, California and Maui, Hawaii. Jordan was employed at Sprouts Farmers Market in Santa Barbara, California. Jordan attended Calvary Chapel Lompoc Church.

Jordan is predeceased by his father Jerry Savard, and his grandfather “Big” Jerry Savard. He was survived by his mother Je’Ann Savard Birdsell; his sister Julianne Savard; his step-father Sean Birdsell; his step-sister Rachel Birdsell; his grandparents, Roberta Savard, Jimmy and Patty Record (whom Jordan called “Opa” and “Oma”), 2 grandaunts, 2 granduncles, 5 aunts, 4 uncles and 28 cousins.

Jordan’s Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Calvary Chapel Lompoc Church located at 1600 Berkeley Drive, Lompoc, CA 93436. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to All Things Possible Ministries (victormarx.com).

This is not a goodbye, Jordo, it’s a thank you for enriching all of our lives with your spectacular smiles and hugs and your huge heart. Thank you for teaching us about persevering in hardships and celebrating the victories. Thank you for your unending love and laughter and all of the cherished moments and memories you gave us. We will hold you close in our hearts and celebrate your extraordinary life…until we meet again.