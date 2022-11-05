Save Chase Palm Park

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara resident Peter LeVay objects to proposed changes for Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara.

I love Chase Palm Park. There is nothing more iconic to Santa Barbara than the park, with its expansive field of green grass, filled with tall, majestic palms moving in the ocean breeze with the beach, ocean and blue sky beyond.

There are plans afoot to make some major changes to the park.

The Santa Barbara Public Works Department is going to bulldoze out all the green ice plants and replace them with “native species plants” — weeds. This is going to be a big and expensive project, taking two years to complete with a five-year follow-up. I don’t know what the “follow-up” entails. If it doesn’t work, will the department replant the ice plant?

It seems to me that the poor doomed ice plant has been doing a great job. It’s virtually no maintenance. It looks nice and green and, on occasion, blooms with a pretty bright yellow flower. It does a great job of stabilizing the dunes, which protect Chase Palm Park from the damage of storms and high seas. Which is why it was placed there in the first place. Is the ice plant being picked on solely because it is a foreign species? Hell, the whole park is foreign species! In fact, all our parks are foreign species, or they’d be dirt lots full of weeds.

A secondary effect of planting indigenous plants is that they can grow to five feet tall, which would block the view of the ocean and beach from Cabrillo Boulevard.

This isn’t a joke and it’s not up for debate. It’s an official Santa Barbara Public Works project.

I don’t know what bothers me the most, the ridiculousness of the project, or its expense.

Peter LeVay

Santa Barbara