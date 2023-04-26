Savie Health offering free women’s services for uninsured

Savie Health, a free medical clinic in Lompoc for people without health insurance, is now offering a limited range of women’s health care services, with plans to add more soon.

Patients can now receive the following services for free at Savie Health: breast and cervical cancer screenings and treatment for women’s health issues related to menopause and heart disease.

The clinic’s executive director, Eryn Shugart, said the organization is working on adding additional women’s health services in the near future.

“Savie Health was founded with a focus on prevention of disease,” she said. “Adding these new care options will expand our capacity to do so.”

Savie Health’s mission is to provide free medical, behavioral health, dental and vision care to uninsured adults in Santa Barbara County and beyond — regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, immigration status, religion or sexual orientation.

Other services offered include primary medical care, chronic disease management for diabetes and hypertension, flu and strep tests, children’s health screenings, x-rays, minor cyst and skin tag removal, mental health and counseling services, and referrals to community resources.

The clinic also offers telehealth visits for all patients to reduce the need for travel from communities outside of Lompoc for follow-up appointments or behavioral health care, and to minimize time away from work. Telehealth appointments can be conducted via cellphone.

Savie Health is at 1111 E. Ocean Ave. Suite 2 in Lompoc. Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

To learn more about Savie Health’s services or to volunteer or donate, visit saviehealth.org. To make an appointment, call 805-743-4776. Spanish-speaking service is available.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com