Savie Health to hold a free health fair

LOMPOC — Savie Health, a nonprofit medical clinic in Lompoc that serves the uninsured, invites community members, especially those without health insurance, to attend a free health fair today.

The fair will run from noon to 3 p.m. at Savie Health’s clinic, 1111 E. Ocean Ave., Suite 2, Lompoc.

Attendees will be able to browse a variety of booths staffed by local nonprofit and government agencies offering information about services available to the uninsured population.

These services include housing, health, behavioral health, immigration, clothing, disaster preparedness, childcare, and domestic violence resources.

Fair organizers will also distribute food to uninsured community members in need.

The event comes as Savie Health celebrates its one-year anniversary. Since opening in June, 2022, the clinic has provided treatment to over 500 patients from North County and beyond, and medical staff have conducted more than 1,000

patient visits.

— Annika Bahnsen