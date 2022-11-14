Savie Health’s Holiday Hope Luncheon set for Nov. 30

Savie Health, a new free health clinic for people without insurance in Lompoc, will hold its inaugural Holiday Hope Luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1201 N. H St. in Lompoc.

The event is free to attend, but donations are requested. An RSVP is required to attend the event.

The luncheon will feature a Mexican buffet and holiday décor as well as giveaways and will raise funds to allow Savie to serve more residents who do not have health insurance in the greater Lompoc area as well as to add dental and vision to the services Savie offers in the near future.

Savie Health free clinic founder and medical director, Dr. Ahmad Nooristan, will speak about his vision in opening the health clinic and will also discuss the “Five Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Well-Being.“

Dr. Nooristani has been involved in recent breakthrough research in the field of alternative medicine, enabling patients the opportunity to enjoy solutions that were not available until now. Working closely with so many patients every day motivated Dr. Nooristani to broaden his research in finding a new path to healing that modern medicine has not accomplished.

In speaking about his rationale in opening Savie Health, Dr. Nooristani said, “We are trying to help a portion of the more than 40,000 people residing in Santa Barbara County who do not have health insurance.”

In the four months that the clinic has been open, Savie Health has seen nearly 200 patients. Savie offers primary, preventive health services and covers the costs of labs and imaging for patients (including mammograms) and provides behavioral healthcare services as well. Savie Health has bilingual staff and providers, who are able to communicate with patients and family members in Spanish.

For more information about sponsoring the event, becoming a table captain or attending the event, email Eryn Shugart at eryn.shugart@saviehealth.org. For more information about Savie Health free clinic, visit saviehealth.org.

Eemail: mmcmahon@newspress.com