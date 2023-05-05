Saving the world at the right tempo

Santa Barbara composer Craig Dobbin spends seven seasons with ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

“There are moments of big action, moments of sneaking around, and there are moments of tension,” said Santa Barbara resident Craig Dobbin, who composed music for seven seasons for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” The spinoff starred LL Cool J, seen on the monitor above Mr. Dobbin at his home studio.

When “NCIS: Los Angeles” agents run after the bad guys, Craig Dobbin doesn’t miss a beat.

The Santa Barbara composer, who’s been with the show for seven seasons, knows how to ramp up the percussion for a big action scene. And when things quiet down and the agents have a heartfelt talk, Mr. Dobbin brings in a piano or guitar or maybe some strings. You can’t go wrong with a cello.

He’s with the heroes every step (or beat) of the way, right down to the series’ final episodes. They will air this Sunday and May 14 and 21 on CBS (KCOY-TV, Channel 12), wrapping up 14 seasons of it’s-time-to-save-the-world action.

Mr. Dobbin, 54, talked to the News-Press at his Santa Barbara home before he wrapped up his work on the”NCIS” spinoff. Like many TV shows, “NCIS: Los Angeles” doesn’t have an orchestra, and Mr. Dobbin has created the entire, action- or emotion-packed musical soundtrack by using computers and a synthesizer at his home studio. As he composed the music, he watched each episode on a screen above him, keeping track of time markers for key musical moments or transitions.

He said it’s been a great job.

“The original composer on the series, Jay Ferguson, who’s also a Santa Barbara resident, and I are close friends,” Mr. Dobbin told the News-Press as he sat in front of his synthesizer/keyboard and computers.

“He was in his seventh season of the show. He was starting to feel, ‘I need some help,’” Mr. Dobbin said. “He said, ‘Hey, do you want to start working on the show?’”

“I was like, ‘Sure,’” Mr. Dobbin said.

“I had a year of learning about the vibe of the show, getting familiar with the kind of existing music and the world he (Mr. Ferguson) created,” Mr Dobbin said.

For Mr. Dobbin, it was the latest refrain on a musical journey that began in his hometown of Spruce Pine, N.C.

“When I was in North Carolina, there was a piano at my grandmother’s house,” Mr. Dobbin said. “I would always go there and pluck out notes. Someone showed me a C major chord, and I loved playing it. I remembered learning C major and C minor chords. I thought that was really cool.”

Craig Dobbin has written music to accompany scenes emphasizing relationships for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Above are Eric Christian Olsen as Los Angeles Police Department liaison Marty Deeks and Daniela Ruah as Special Agent Kensi Blye.

He came prepared when he started piano lessons at age 6.

“Look, I made that up,” the young Mr. Dobbin told his piano teacher as he played some of his original music at his first lesson.

“She said, ‘That’s great. Let’s learn notes, so I can help you write that now,’ ” Mr. Dobbin recalled.

Mr. Dobbin’s teacher taught him classical music, but allowed him to play his favorites, including themes from “Jaws,” “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Superman.”

His interest in music continued after he and his family moved to Steamboat Springs, Colo., when he was 13. He attended a boarding school.

“There were only 65 kids in the whole school and no real music program,” said Mr. Dobbin, who planned to enroll at Stanford University after his high school years and become a lawyer.

“In Steamboat Springs, there’s a lot of need for musicians during the ski season,” Mr. Dobbin said.

One of those musicians was a jazz pianist who started a glee club at Mr. Dobbin’s school and began a music appreciation class. Mr. Dobbin’s schedule didn’t allow him to take the class, so the pianist gave him private mentoring.

“He went around the school and found out who could play an instrument,” Mr. Dobbin said. “He told me, ‘Here’s your ensemble. Write for them.’”

When Stanford didn’t accept Mr. Dobbin, he thought about career alternatives and decided to go into music. He earned his bachelor’s of music with emphasis on composition in 1990 at UCSB.

While working at a Santa Barbara music store, he met a customer looking for a composer for a documentary about rafting for the Arts & Entertainment cable television network. Mr. Dobbin and one of his friends stayed up all night and composed music that impressed the customer, whose studio was in Ventura.

Medalion Rahimi portrays Special Agent Fatima Namazi and Gerald McRaney, retired admiral Hollace Kilbride, the agents’ boss on “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Craig Dobbin said as a composer, his job included complementing scenes full of dramatic tension.

That was followed by the Discovery Channel calling Mr. Dobbin and asking him to compose music for producer Jeff Kurr’s documentaries during Shark Week.

“That was 33 years ago,” Mr. Dobbin said, sitting in front of his keyboard and below an image of “NCIS: Los Angeles” star LL Cool J (who plays Sam) on a monitor. (Mr. Dobbin has continued to compose music for Shark Week every year since then.)

Mr. Dobbin discussed his approach to scenes on the “NCIS” spinoff, which he noted has a more contemporary feel than other shows in the “NCIS” franchise.

“For an action scene, it’s finding the rhythm or beat of the scene,” he said.

“There are moments of big action, moments of sneaking around, and there are moments of tension,” Mr. Dobbin said. “It’s finding that balance.”

He paused. “You’ll want to watch this.”

He played an “NCIS: Los Angeles” clip, full of running and fighting, and explained the music keeps up with the actors in terms of action, tension and emotion. He tones down the music during dialogue and is careful not to distract from it.

“With an emotional scene, it’s more like finding that right combination (of instruments),” Mr. Dobbin said. “Is it a piano emotional scene? Is it a guitar emotional scene? Do strings seem to help it the best?

“And then it ‘s just experimenting with the harmonies and chord progressions until I find whatever seems to enhance the emotion of the scene,” Mr. Dobbin said.

“I am a keyboard player, so I will default more to the piano than a guitar,” Mr. Dobbin said. “But if I’m stuck, the guitar is a good way for me to find a new way into the scene. And strings are so emotive. They can come up underneath (dialogue), and they can also punctuate.

“I love string writing,” Mr. Dobbin said. “I will always default to strings when I can.”

“The thing I discovered in hearing the final mixes, especially when there’s a lot of guns going on, all you’re going to hear in the final mix is the percussion, so I make sure percussion can punch through and enhance the scene,” Mr. Dobbin said.

He said woodwinds aren’t used in “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

When he first tried to use a French horn for a heroic moment, he received a call from the dubbing stage saying that producers weren’t used to hearing brass.

“I just started sneaking them in slowly over the episodes and started to warm the producers’ ears up to them,” he said.

Each week’s schedule started with Mr. Dobbin receiving the finished episode with a temporary score on a Monday. “I write music on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We mix on Sunday. Then I start the next episode.”

Instead of creating specific musical themes for each character, Mr. Dobbin focused instead on creating music to emphasize relationships, such as the one between Sam (LL Cool J) and his dad.

Chris O’Donnell stars as Special Agent G. Callen. “I had never watched the show before I started working on it, then became a fan of the characters and the show,” said composer Craig Dobbin.



“I had never watched the show before I started working on it, then became a fan of the characters and the show,” said Mr. Dobbin, who has worked with others such as the sound designer, music editor, visual effects editor and the showrunner via Zoom since 2020 when the pandemic started. After the pandemic subsided, they continued to work together via Zoom.

During his career, Mr. Dobbin has written music for commercials, movies and a popular PBS kids’ show, “Jay Jay the Jet Plane,” in which the music featured a specific instrument for each character.

He and his wife Deb, a yoga teacher, married in 1992, and she has two children from a previous marriage. Their son, Dakota, 28, has inherited his father’s love for music and is a drummer.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” wrapped up its production work in April, and Mr. Dobbin is already involved with his next project. This month, he’s starting work on composing music for “Tastings,” a movie that’s a thriller. The difference between a feature film budget and a TV show is that this time, Mr. Dobbin doesn’t have to fly solo. He’s looking forward to working with a full orchestra.

