Savory & Sweet Eats ribbon cutting ceremony

LOMPOC — This Thursday, the expansion of Savory & Sweet Eats mobile food truck will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at Temperance Cellars (1515 E. Chestnut Avenue #B).

Founder and owner Vilay Saikeo started her career in the local culinary scene and spent time working for renowned chef Thomas Keller. Savory & Sweet Eats allows her to combine a passion for the culinary arts with her Central California roots and her Laotian culture, resulting in a unique taste experience.

For more information on the ribbon cutting ceremony, call the Lompoc Valley Chamber at 805-736-4567.

—Caleb Beeghly