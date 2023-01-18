Home Local Savory & Sweet Eats ribbon cutting ceremony
Local

Savory & Sweet Eats ribbon cutting ceremony

by Caleb Beeghly 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

LOMPOC — This Thursday, the expansion of Savory & Sweet Eats mobile food truck will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at Temperance Cellars (1515 E. Chestnut Avenue #B). 

Founder and owner Vilay Saikeo started her career in the local culinary scene and spent time working for renowned chef Thomas Keller. Savory & Sweet Eats allows her to combine a passion for the culinary arts with her Central California roots and her Laotian culture, resulting in a unique taste experience.

For more information on the ribbon cutting ceremony, call the Lompoc Valley Chamber at 805-736-4567. 

—Caleb Beeghly

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

News-Press Correspondent

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More