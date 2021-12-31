SB airport expects to be busy today

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara Municipal Airport expects to top 1,500 passengers during New Year’s Eve travel.

The Santa Barbara Municipal Airport is estimating passenger numbers during tonight’s New Year’s Eve to be comparable to 2019 and well surpassing 2020.

Santa Barbara airport only had 335 passengers on New Year’s Eve 2020.

In 2019, the airport had 1,535 passengers.

“I’m pretty confident that we are going to top the 1,500 for 2019. I would venture to estimate approximately 2,000 passengers,” Deanna Zachrisson, the airport’s business development manager, told the News-Press in an email Thursday.

— Katherine Zehnder