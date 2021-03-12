SB and SM Humane societies launch new website

It’s now easier to find a furry friend with the new bilingual website of the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Valley humane societies: sbhumane.org.

“After more than seven months of work, an upgrade was completed to modernize and better serve new pet parents countywide,” said Sofia Rodriguez, vice president of philanthropy and outreach for the Santa Barbara Humane Society. “Its new features will make important information more accessible and welcoming than ever. The ease and use of the new site, either on a computer or cell phone, shortens time and eases frustrations.”

A language menu in the upper-right-hand corner translates the entire website to Spanish in a matter of clicks.

The humane societies, which merged in 2020, gathered reviews from dozens of community members.

“The feedback was overwhelmingly positive. We strive to be a direct reflection of the kindness of the animals we serve, and they felt that this website spoke to that goal,” Ms. Rodriguez said.

Services are easier to access, and information is updated on the new site.

The humane societies hope the redesign will help bring more animals home.

— Annelise Hanhsaw