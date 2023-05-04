SB Audobon Society, SB Botanic Garden celebrate Bird Month

ALAN SCHMEIRER / SANTA BARBARA BOTANIC GARDEN

A hooded oriole is among the feathered friends you can celebrate during Bird Month, which includes special activities at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

SANTA BARBARA — Look up in the sky, and you’ll have no doubt.

May is Bird Month.

To celebrate it, the Santa Barbara Audubon Society and Santa Barbara Botanic Garden are presenting family-fun activities throughout the month at the garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road, Santa Barbara.

Kicking it all off is “Family Bird Nest, set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday as well as May 13 and 21.

Activities vary from guided bird walks to bird-themed story time, avian crafts and bird scavenger hunt. Participants will discover why native plants are important to birds and how to create a bird-friendly garden, according to the botanic garden.

Reservations are required. To make them, go to www.sbbotanicgarden.org/visit/hours-reservations.

— Dave Mason