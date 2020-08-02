SB Audubon Society appreciates story

Santa Barbara Audubon Society thanks Dave Mason for his July 16 News-Press article (“Raptors and their commanding presence”) about the Audubon Aviary and our six grand resident raptors at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Thank you also to Rafael Maldonado for his stunning photographs that brighten the day and capture the majesty of these raptors.

We are so grateful to the three owls, red-tailed hawk, peregrine falcon and American kestrel who gracefully serve as ambassadors for our Eyes in the Sky education program and connect people with birds. The Aviary celebrates its 10th birthday this year!

At Audubon, we see our mission more clearly than ever. While we continue to champion birdlife and their importance to a healthy and vital ecosystem, we do so fully aware and engaged in doing our part to address the pandemic, the attendant economic hardships and systemic racism.

We are committed to bringing opportunities to every community member to enjoy nature and birds regardless of skin color, age, gender, mobility, religion, and economic and cultural background.

Santa Barbara Audubon Society is currently adapting our Meet Your Wild Neighbor elementary school education program to be accessible online to teachers this fall. We are also creating a new stationary birding program to continue SBAS outreach and connect people to birds while social distancing. With our caring volunteers and board and entertaining and joyous raptor residents and wild birds, we are excited to bridge these new outreach opportunities.

We greatly appreciate Mr. Mason and Mr. Maldonado for sharing the elegant raptors with a wider Santa Barbara audience, and highlighting SBAS’s dedication to protect area birdlife and habitat through education, conservation and science.

Heartfelt news, cheery collaborations with local nonprofits like the SBMNH and Santa Barbara Public Library, positive communications with the city of Goleta and inspirational donors elevate SBAS’s efficacy.

Working together, we will strengthen a future of community inclusivity and birdlife protections.

Please invite a friend and join us at santabarbaraaudubon.org.

Katherine Emery, PhD

Executive Director

Santa Barbara Audubon Society