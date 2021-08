COURTESY PHOTOS

SANTA BARBARA — Peter Lance will sell and sign copies of his book “Homicide at Rough Point” from 3 to 7:30 p.m. today at the Promenade Marketplace on State Street.

The Santa Barbara author’s book (Tenacity Media Books, $31.99) has become a national bestseller.

In the book, Mr. Lance, an investigative journalist, discusses how tycoon Doris Duke got away with murder on Oct. 7, 1966, at the Rough Point mansion in Newport, R.I.

— Dave Mason