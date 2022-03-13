SB baseball secures comeback victory over SY

By MATT SMOLENSKY

NEWS-PRESS ASSOCIATE EDITOR

The Santa Barbara High baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the 7th to steal a 7-6 win from Santa Ynez on Friday.

The Dons’ victory came on a walk-off single by Michael Firestone in the bottom of the 7th, capping off a gritty rally composed of singles and aggressive baserunning.

“The heart was back, the energy was back and hopefully they can build on this,” said Santa Barbara coach Steve Schuck.

Tucker Dilbeck started the game for the Dons, settling down after a rough first inning to pitch four frames in the contest. Jackie Holland came on in relief, providing three strong innings and collecting the win. The pitchers were victims of spotty defense, with three errors allowing the Pirates a lead of 6-2 before the Santa Barbara comeback began.

Offensive contributors for the Dons included Vince Gamberdell, who collected a pair of hits and reached base three time, as well as Kai Mault and Cal Wipf, who each contributed a hit and a walk. Mault also stole two bases.

Pitching for Santa Ynez was Jackson Cloud, who pitched into the 7th allowing only two runs on three hits and striking out seven. He also contributed on offense, going 2-3 with a run. Seth Ruiz also contributed a two-RBI double to the Santa Ynez effort.

Both teams now boast a 3-2 record in league play.

Dos Pueblos baseball shuts out Cabrillo

The Dos Pueblos High School baseball team creamed Cabrillo on Friday, cruising to a 9-0 victory and improving its record to 3-2 in league play and 5-5 overall.

It was a huge day for pitcher Ryan Speshyock, who struck out 12 in only five innings while also going 2-3 with three RBIs at the plate. Speshyock didn’t supply Dos Pueblos’ only two-way performance of the game, as Dylon Bailey drove in two and scored three on a 3-3 performance at the plate while also striking out two batters in a scoreless inning of relief. Bailey also stole two bases in the contest.

Other contributors included Joe Talarico, 2-4 with two runs, and Joe Molina, who contributed an RBI single.

DP softball crushes Cabrillo

The Dos Pueblos softball team unloaded on Cabrillo on Friday, cruising to a 9-0 victory and improving its record to 5-0 in league play and 9-3 overall.

Riley Monroe contributed a stellar 4-5 performance, driving in four, while Bella Nuno went 3-5 with a double and a triple. Pitcher Georgia Wilson hurled a complete game victory, giving up only four hits on the day.

“This was probably our best game of the year,” said Coach Mike Gerken. “We played very cleanly on defense today and we got great at-bats up and down the order and our base running got us a couple extra runs. Jessica Reveles was so smooth at short today and once again, our outfielders tracked down a lot of well hit balls. Mia made a great throw home to Riley to end the 6th. Credit to Riley for holding on to the ball on a pretty solid collision at the plate.”

SY softball keeps runs coming in defeat of SB

The Santa Ynez Pirates faced off against Santa Barbara on Friday, collecting 17 hits on their way to a 14-6 victory.

The high-scoring game was full of offensive standouts for the Pirates. Cierra Cloud reached base all four times she came to the plate, finishing a homer shy of the cycle and driving in two. Giszelle Hrehor belted a three-run dinger and a double on her way to a five RBI night, while Riley Vannasap and Lily Martinez contributed three hits apiece. Kylee Johnson and Sydney Gills added two extra base hits each, while Johnson and Georgia Jensen each swiped two bases.

Vannasap was the pitcher in the matchup, going the distance with eight strikeouts for the win.

SY beach volleyball sweeps Laguna Blanca

The Santa Ynez High School girls beach volleyball team beat Laguna Blanca 3-0 on Friday at Laguna Blanca.

The Pirates’ No. 1 team of Jayda Henrey and Gianna Pecile won 22-20, 21-15. Kaki Allen and Sadie Lishman took the No. 2 match, 21-14, 21-12 and Hannah Allen and Cailin Glover won the No. 3 match 21-5, 21-12.

“We had a tough loss on Thursday against a strong serving Santa Barbara team. As a result, we struggled to stay in system.” said Santa Ynez head coach Melissa Rogers. “After the loss, we discussed the importance of staying focused on “our” game, taking care of the little things, making adjustments quickly and playing a more cerebral game. The girls’ applied the above and took care of business with a strong finish to the week, defeating Laguna Blanca at all 3 positions in straight sets. I am proud of how the girls’ came together and rebounded for the win.”

Laguna Blanca boys volleyball records win over Santa Ynez

Laguna Blanca boys volleyball swept Santa Ynez on Friday, winning 25-15, 25-17 and 25-22.

Thomas Couvillion led the way for Laguna Blanca, recording 11 kills, four digs and three aces. Ganden Walker and Drew Levinson contributed seven and five kills, respectively.

“Our pin hitters had a great night tonight offensively, putting the ball away on both the right and left sides,” said Laguna Blanca Coach Kat Niksto. “It was a fun competitive match with both sides playing all-out volleyball.”

SY finds success at Central Coast Spring Classic

Santa Ynez High’s track and field squad performed well on Day 1 of Arroyo Grande’s Central Coast Spring Classic on Friday.

Only two Pirates ran, with Kate Mazza finishing first in the 1600m and second in the 800m and Zachary Liljenquist finishing fifth in the 800m.