SB Blues Society presents Tommy Castro

COURTESY PHOTO

Tommy Castro and The Painkillers will perform Friday in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Tommy Castro and The Painkillers, which won the 2022 B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year award, will play Friday during a Santa Barbara Blues Society concert.

Marking 30 years on the road, Mr. Castro’s show will take place at 8 p.m.at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

In addition to Mr. Castro, the concert will feature a renowned surprise guest.

General admission is $30, and VIP admission (seats in front of the stage and a free drink) costs $40. You can buy tickets at the door or online, and discounts are available for college and high school students.

For discount tickets for groups of five or more, leave a message at 805-722-8155.

—Caleb Beeghly