SB Bucket Brigade heads to Orcutt

Volunteers to help homeowners hit by storms

The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to North County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers will gather in the 1100 block of Parkland Drive in Orcutt to remove debris, replace damaged drywall and insulation, dig out silt from homes, and help restore yards damaged by flooding.

“This Saturday is the fifth anniversary of the Bucket Brigade. What better way to celebrate the spirit of community than to reach out and help our neighbors after the recent flooding?” said Abe Powell, co-founder and CEO of Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade.

Activities include digging, sorting trash, moving dirt and garden materials, removing and installing drywall, getting dirty, having fun, making new friends, and being a hero to someone in need.

Lunch for volunteers will be provided by the Bucket Brigade with support from Goleta-based Direct Relief and The Santa Barbara Foundation.

Volunteers 14 and older are welcome.

“We are especially reaching out to the youth of Orcutt and Santa Maria,” said Mr. Powell. “This is a chance to step up and help your community in a time of need. Young, service-minded individuals are encouraged to come out and learn about leadership and community resilience in the face of ongoing climate-related disasters.”

The Bucket Brigade was formed in 2018 in the aftermath of the debris flows in Montecito to help neighbors in a time of need.

Volunteers may register by visiting www.sbbucketbrigade.org and clicking on the button “I Want To Help.”

Registration is encouraged but not required for Saturday’s event.

