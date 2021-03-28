SB Choral Society plans concert

COURTESY PHOTO

This is the video team behind the Santa Barbara Choral Society’s virtual concert, planned for April 3.

The Santa Barbara Choral Society will present “How Can We Keep From Singing!” at 5 p.m. April 3 on its YouTube channel.

To get a link for the free, virtual concert, go to www.sbchoral.org.

The half-hour program will feature Santa Barbara Choral Society singers performing the “Amen” chorus from Handel’s “Messiah” and the American folk song “How Can I Keep From Singing?”

The program will also look at how the choral society has adapted and grown during the pandemic. There will be brief video messages by choral society staff, board members and donors.

The virtual event also will include messages of support from collaborators such as choral composers Morten Lauridsen and Christopher Tin and Nir Kabaretti, the Santa Barbara Symphony music and artistic director.

— Dave Mason