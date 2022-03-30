SB city boards, commissions to return to in-person meetings

Santa Barbara city boards and commissions will begin meeting in-person again starting on Friday.

While remote participation will no longer be available, people with disabilities that prevent them from attending can still participate by contacting the commission or board clerk 24 hours in advance of the meeting to make arrangements to call in.

The Santa Barbara City Council, Finance Committee and Ordinance Committee all remain accessible to the public via Zoom.

To view upcoming board and commission meeting dates and agendas, visit santabarbaraca.gov and look under “Santa Barbara – Boards & Commissions.”

To participate remotely in Ordinance Committee meetings, follow the directions on the cover page of the agenda, found on santabarbaraca.gov under “Santa Barbara – Ordinance Committee Meetings: Dates, Agendas, Minutes, and Videos.”

The City Council meeting agenda cover page provides Zoom instructions and can be found at the same website under “Santa Barbara – City Council Meetings Online.”

Finance Committee agendas are part of the Council Agenda Packet and are included in the City Council agenda posted online.

– Matt Smolensky