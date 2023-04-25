SB City Council expected to establish parklet fees

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

The M. Special brewery on State Street simplified its parklet design in January. The Santa Barbara City Council is expected to establish rental fees for parklets at its meeting today.

After an unanticipated delay two weeks ago, the Santa Barbara City Council is expected today to adopt a resolution to establish fees for outdoor dining parklets on State Street and adjoining blocks.

The fees are meant to collect almost enough revenue to cover the city’s costs of cleaning and maintaining the downtown promenade, which staff estimates will cost about $675,000 in fiscal year 2024. The fees are expected to generate about $650,000 from parklets on the promenade, which go from the 400 to 1300 blocks of State Street.

The city approved a variable rate structure in January where fees would be determined by the amount of space taken up by a parklet — $5 per square foot up to 100% of business frontage, $7.50 per square foot for 100% to 200% beyond frontage and $10 per square foot for 200%-plus beyond frontage.

Restaurants would be able to reduce their fees by making various design changes to their parklets, such as making them portable.

A portable parklet with no platform and no roof would cost $3 a square foot up to 100% of business frontage; a portable parklet with a platform and no roof would cost $4 a square foot; and parklets that are not portable and have no roof but have a platform would be $4.50 a square foot.

“It incentivizes portability and an updated design that allows businesses to determine the rate they pay based on what they are going to put outside,” Brian Bosse, the city’s downtown team manager, told the council back in January. “It gives them the opportunity to design what they want based on their needs.”

The council was all set to formally adopt the resolution establishing the outdoor dining fees at its April 11 meeting, but a majority of council members agreed to hold off after several restaurant owners complained that the fees were too high. They said it was unfair to make them bear the nearly full cost of promenade cleaning and maintenance.

“I continue to have significant discomfort with the rent that is being charged,” Councilmember Meagan Harmon said. “I certainly would agree that more discussion is warranted.”

The council gave staff two weeks to consider reducing the fees and return to them with new recommendations.

That deadline is today.

What was surprising was that the April 11 vote was listed on the council’s consent calendar, which council members routinely approve without discussion.

Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez, however, called for a delay.

“I would rather have everyone come together in agreement, instead of government telling the community what to do,” she said. “We can’t be divided in this decision. I really want to respect the business owners.”

She proposed that restaurants pay $3.50 per square foot up to 100% of business frontage.

Councilmember Eric Friedman, however, questioned where the money would come from to pay for cleaning and maintaining the promenade, including the parklets, if the fees were in fact reduced.

City Administrator Rebecca Bjork said it would have to come out of the General Fund or downtown parking funds.

In the end, the council voted 5-1 to wait. The sole dissenter was Mayor Randy Rowse, who criticized his colleagues for backing off the council’s Jan. 12 decision establishing the fees.

“I am just frustrated because once again it looks like we are being a very indecisive council,” he said. “To rehash this yet again, and we will, are we going to make a decision next time? I am not confident. I am a little disappointed in the way this discussion has gone.

“This is not the time to play ‘Let’s Make a Deal.’”

When the outdoor parklets were first allowed in 2020, they were considered vital in helping restaurants on lower State Street survive during the COVID-19 pandemic when indoor dining was prohibited.

Mayor Rowse, however, noted that the restaurants now have had three years of free outdoor use of the public right-of-way. “And that’s our fault,” he said. “No one else can do billing than us.”

If approved, the new rate structure is supposed to take effect May 1.

