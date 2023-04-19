SB City Council learns about $667 million budget

Finance director says revenue growth isn’t enough to cover deficit

The Santa Barbara City Council heard an overview Tuesday of the city administrator’s recommended budget for Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025, which will present both fiscal and budgetary problems.

The proposed budget for FY 2024 is $667 million. The General Fund of $220 million represents one third of the city budget.

However, the General Fund “has a structural deficit we need to address,” City Finance Director Keith DiMartini told the council. While property tax revenue is stable, he said, “ongoing revenue growth is not enough” to cover the deficit, he said.

For example, staffers expect that FY 2024 revenue for the General Fund will be $201.5 million while expenditures will be $200 million. But in FY 2025, revenue for the General Fund is projected to be $209.5 million while expenditures are expected to be $211 million.

Major challenges include deferred maintenance and capital improvements, pension cost increases and unfunded liability, economic uncertainty and high inflation, Mr. DiMartini said.

The budgets contain a number of fiscal and budgetary challenges, he said, including retention and recruitment challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Major work efforts over the next two fiscal years include funding the building of the new police station and revitalization of De la Guerra Plaza.

Before the council meeting started, the city of Santa Barbara issued its operating and capital budget for Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025, as required by the city charter.

The recommended budget includes an introductory budget message from the city administrator, revenue and expenditure details by fund and department, capital priorities and performance indicators.

The Santa Barbara City Council will review and receive presentations from staff regarding the recommended budget throughout May and June during the following, scheduled meetings:

— May 3 from 8:30 a.m. to noon — airport.

— May 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – police and fire departments

— May 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – sustainability and resilience, waterfront and library.

— May 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – city administrator, mayor and city council, city attorney, human resources and finance.

— May 24 from 9 a.m. to noon – community development and information technology.

— May 25 from 9 a.m. to noon – parks and recreation.

— May 31 from 9 a.m. to noon – public works and capital (General Fund and Measure C).

— June 5 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. – if needed.

— June 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – budget deliberations.

The city council is scheduled to act on the recommended budget during the regularly scheduled meeting from 2 to 5 p.m. June 13.

The city’s recommended budget for FY 2024 and 2025 can be found by accessing the online budget tool at santabarbaraca.gov/budget-reports.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com