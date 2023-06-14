SB City Council OKs $667 million budget

Councilmembers work with department heads on 2% cuts

Councilmember Eric Friedman thanked staff and Finance Director Keith DeMartini for making the “tough choices” before bringing the budget to the Santa Barbara City Council.

With little fanfare, just one public speaker and minimal Santa Barbara City Council discussion, the $667 million Fiscal Year 2024 budget is now a reality.

The council voted Tuesday to approve financial plans for fiscal years ’24 and ’25, and the operations and capital budget for Fiscal Year ’24.

“This was a long, particularly contentious and tough budget process,” Mayor Randy Rowse said when opening the item for discussion.

He thanked staff “for all their hard work,” his colleagues for “working together to get where we are,” and Finance Director Keith DeMartini “for bringing this hardfought budget to the forefront in such a clear and patient way.”

The council spent all of May meeting with department heads forced to deal with 2% budget cuts to help cut a projected $3.8 million structural deficit in the $222 General Fund.

During 3 1/2 hours of budget deliberations last week, the council approved increasing council allowances; restoring a planning technician and increasing permit revenue; restoring a Fire Department inspector position, educational supplies and training; restoring library hours; increasing the transient occupancy tax; restoring Parks and Recreation’s youth service and afterschool programs; increasing the police department’s parking enforcement; and raising downtown parking revenue, Mr. DeMartini reviewed for the council Tuesday.

The remaining budget reductions totaled approximately $2 million across most other General Fund departments, including police, fire, library, human resources, finance and city attorney.

The council authorized using $690,000 in General Fund reserves — later adjusted to $651,000 — to close the deficit gap and balance the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

Finance Director Keith DeMartini reviewed the developments in the budget process at Tuesday’s Santa Barbara City Council meeting.

On Tuesday, the council actually approved a series of resolutions in order to approve the overall FY ’24 budget. Mayor Rowse and Councilmembers Eric Friedman and Oscar Gutierrez, citing conflicts of interest, each abstained from voting on a particular resolution. Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon voted no on another.

During their discussion, Councilmember Friedman thanked staff and Mr. DeMartini for making the “tough choices” before bringing the budget to the council.

“We landed in a tough place,” he said, yet the council nevertheless “found a way to support some of the issues the community advocated for.”

Councilmember Mike Jordan also thanked staff for their hard work, but reminded his colleagues that they need to find a way to establish a better reserve policy “and plan to replenish the reserves.”

The only threat to the actual budget structure, he said, is the timing between collective bargaining agreements being negotiated and the council tackling the budget, citing a “lack of alignment.”

The agreements, he said, come in mid-budget cycle and “trash the budget we adopted.” He said collective bargaining agreements should be completed prior to the budget being adopted or be included as part of budget considerations.

The most impassioned comments came from Mayor Pro Tem Alejandra Gutierrez, who pleaded for more funding for the police department to restore vacant officer positions to reduce response time to accidents and emergencies.

Like her colleagues, she thanked staff and fellow council members for their hard work, and welcomed additional financial support for the library and Community Development, but she stressed there has to be balance in weighing where the city’s money is spent.

“The budget we’re approving today really reflects our failure” in addressing issues facing the entire city, including the lack of housing and the city’s slow, burdensome permit process, she said.

“We really have to think about the consequences that actually help the community.”

Focusing on the police department, she said it’s vital to have law enforcement and a police presence to prevent problems, and for example, keep children safe “so they don’t grow up and become victims.

“Somebody in law enforcement has the power to affect change,” she said, even when the justice system in the country “isn’t quite just.”

She noted that “every second counts” after an accident, and it’s not good when a lack of staffing means officers can’t react quickly enough. Council members, she said, “are not the ones who are going to be there.”

.“It’s easy to put a vote to things that are popular,” she said. “It’s really hard to achieve balance and provide justice, especially in the world we live in.

“When we approve the budget, we are telling the community what our values are. We can’t just pretend things aren’t going on.”

