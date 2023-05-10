SB City Council OKs unattended property law

New ordinance covers belongings in public spaces

The Santa Barbara City Council gave a new ordinance to regulate unattended personal property in public areas a resounding thumbs up Tuesday.

Members voted unanimously to endorse the idea while still protecting the rights of the people to whom the possessions belong.

City staff said unattended or stored personal property in certain public spaces threatens the health and safety of residents and visitors because it interferes with the safe passage of pedestrians and people with disabilities in the public right-of-way. Staff also said such property can foster unsanitary conditions.

At the same time, staff stressed that the needs of the public to access clean, sanitary and attractive public areas must be balanced with the needs of individuals who have no other alternatives for the storage of personal property, and who reasonably need to retain access to a limited amount of personal property in public areas.

“This is fabulous,” Mayor Randy Rowse said. “It’s another tool to help us with people who are unsheltered on the streets.”

The new ordinance deals with abandoned property left on public streets, rights-of-way, sidewalks, paseos, parks and other publicly-owned or controlled property.

Staff stressed that notices will be posted before personal belongings are moved — and afterward as well — so homeless people will know where to go to recover their belongings.

“This has been a long time coming,” Councilmember Sneddon said. “We get to alleviate the issue … and do it humanely for the public good, and not just throw things away as if they are garbage.”

People would not have to show identification when they seek to reclaim their property. They’d just have to describe it or note where their belongings were before they were picked up and moved into storage.

Items would remain in storage 90 days at no cost to their owner before the city disposes of them.

“We want to be clear,” Barbara Andersen, senior assistant to the city administrator, told the council. “We want to ablate violations, not penalize homelessness. This is an opportunity to pick it up, not just seize it and destroy it.”

Safely storing people’s personal belongings would also give city staffers the opportunity to “incentivize” those open to receiving emergency housing and services to accept case management when they come to pick up their possessions.

Under the ordinance, storage is generally defined as being in the same location for more than four hours. If after four hours’ written notice, the unattended personal property has not been removed, the city may impound it and thereafter must store it for potential recovery for 90 days.

The ordinance provides that personal property may be disposed of immediately when the property is perishable or is contraband or constitutes an immediate threat to the public health or safety.

It also specifies certain locations where property cannot be left regardless of duration, such as in travelways. Property left in prohibited locations can be removed immediately.

At the same time, the ordinance excludes operational personal transportation or mobility devices, such as bicycles, walkers, wheelchairs, strollers and scooters from the definition of personal property.

And it doesn’t apply to personal property left on private property, or on public property if its storage is permitted by a permit, ordinance, statute or other authorization by the city or state.

The ordinance will take effect in three months. That will ensure proactive attempts by the city to spread the word among the city’s homeless population before enforcement begins, Ms. Andersen said.

“Enforcement will be abatement-focused, not criminal enforcement,” she said.

The overall goal is to approach each situation with compassion, including taking unattended pets “which are precious to them” to a shelter where they would be provided for for up to two weeks.

“There are a lot of ways to help out,” she said.

At the same time, Ms. Andersen said, the city will provide multiple pathways for people to file complaints with the city about personal property left in public areas, including a “constituent management system” set to debut in June.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com