SB City Council on brink of adopting budget

It’s almost over.

The City Council today is poised to adopt the $667 million budget for Fiscal Year 2024, two months after the seemingly endless budget process began back in mid-April.

That’s when City Administrator Rebecca Bjork released the proposed FY 2024 budget, followed the same day by Finance Director Keith DeMartini telling the council that the $222 General Fund budget contained a “structural deficit” as a result of insufficient revenue coming into city coffers from sales taxes and transient occupancy taxes.

And that was followed by a series of budget meetings in May between department heads and the council who discussed proposed 2 percent budget cuts across the board to help cover the $3.8 million deficit, culminating in last Wednesday’s council meeting devoted to budget deliberations.

“This was a very challenging budget cycle,” Finance Director DeMartini told the News-Press Monday.

“Staff worked collaboratively to introduce the City Administrator’s Recommended Budget for FY2024, presented many details of the budget during department budget hearings and then supported the City Council through the deliberation process.”

At that meeting, the council restored some of the recommended budget cuts, including taking $686,000 from the reserve fund to reopen the Central Library seven days a week and the Eastside Library to stay open six days a week.

In addition, council members restored funds to the Fire Department to pay for an inspector position, educational supplies and training; and funded the Monroe Elementary afterschool program and Parks and Recreation youth services.

“Most of the reductions are being restored by using General Fund reserves to pay for them in FY2024,” the finance director said.

All told, the council approved spending approximately $690,000 from the reserves during FY 24, he said.

“The use of reserves, after all other adjustments to the budget are taken into account, is approximately $651K,” he said.

After the dust settles, the General Fund “is projected to have $35.8M in reserves by the end of FY2024, given the budgeted revenues and expenditures, which is below the City Council reserve policy target,” the finance director said.

There’s already been talk on how the city can replenish the reserves. The council has approved a new cost-recovery policy for services provided by the city. And the Finance Department has said it will unveil a series of new revenue-generating ideas during the year.

Then there’s the anticipated increase in sales taxes and transient occupancy taxes during the summer as locals and visitors alike flock to Santa Barbara to, among other things, spend money eating and dining.

“All of these options would likely have a positive impact on General Fund reserves,” Mr. DeMartini said.

Councilmember Kristen Sneddon, for one, is confident that tax revenues will increase beyond what she termed the conservative estimates made by the Finance Department.

“Revenue is exceeding expectations,” she said during last week’s budget deliberations. “We’re rebounding.”

She said historical data supports her optimistic outlook. “I believe the sun is going to shine and the budget is going to shine,” she said.

After the council adopts the FY 24 budget, the Finance Department will be moving on to address the $8.9 million deficit being projected in FY 25. Already, staff is calling for an additional 3% in budget cuts – or $4.9 million – to help cover the deficit.

“The $8.9M deficit being projected in FY2025 was the amount before any expenditure reductions are implemented,” Mr. DeMartini said. “After expenditure reductions are implemented in FY2025, the deficit is reduced down to $4.9M. “Next budget cycle, the city will produce a mid-year update to the FY2025 budget to review how revenues are coming in and update expenditure projections to evaluate what adjustments may be necessary in order to balance the budget.”

