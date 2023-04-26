SB City Council reduces dining parklet fees

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Effective May 1, restaurants will be charged $2 per square foot, regardless of construction, for parklets on lower State Street’s Downtown Promenade.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted Tuesday to reduce the fees for outdoor dining parklets on State Street’s Downtown Promenade to $2 per square foot regardless of construction.

The 5-2 vote came over strong objections by Mayor Randy Rowse, who said it would be unfair to businesses in other areas of the city to continue to subsidize private business owners who use the public right of way. He voted no.

Councilmember Eric Friedman abstained, voicing serious concern at how reducing the amount of revenue generated by parklet fees would impact chronically underfunded city departments.

“It’s the libraries, police officers, the fire department,” he said. “We have to look at structural challenges of the budgets coming forward. It’s frustrating.”

The council debate followed a series of public comment speakers, mostly restaurateurs and bar owners, who said the fees in the variable rate structure proposed by staff — and previously approved by the council — were too high, and could cause several businesses to remove their parklets. They urged the council to lower the rates, and to make up the shortfall by imposing fees on parklets operating elsewhere in the city.

The previously approved rate structure, approved by the council in January, would have set the fees collected from parklets on lower State Street based on their size – $5 per square foot up to 100% of business frontage, $7.50 per square foot for 100% to 200% beyond frontage and $10 per square foot for 200%-plus beyond frontage.

Restaurants would have been able to reduce the fees they pay to as low as $3 per square foot by making various design changes to their parklets, such as making them portable or installing platforms or roofs.

The rate structure was aimed at collecting much of the revenue needed to cover the city’s costs of cleaning and maintaining the Downtown Promenade, which staff estimated will cost about $675,000 in fiscal year 2024. The fees were expected to generate about $650,000 from parklets on the promenade, which goes from the 400 to 1300 blocks of State Street.

The council was all set to approve the previously agreed upon rate structure at its April 11 meeting. It was on the council’s consent agenda, which usually is approved without any further discussion.

But Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez pulled the item back for further discussion, claiming she wanted to support the downtown business owners who complained the fees were too high, beyond what they wanted to pay to help cover the cost of cleaning and maintaining the promenade.

A council majority agreed,and put off a decision until Tuesday.

The most surprising turn of events came when two council members — Mike Jordan and Kristen Sneddon — suggested the council not impose any fees at all on the State Street parklets, claiming they were responsible for drawing people downtown,and for helping to revitalize State Street.

They said unanticipated increases in sales tax revenue — much of it generated by restaurants with successful dining parklets — could cover the cost of cleaning and maintaining the promenade.

“I think we’ve lost overall sight of what we want to do downtown,” Councilmember Jordan said. “I’m looking at the big picture, of what benefits everybody in the community. We want to revitalize the downtown and reactivate State Street.

“We’ve never imposed fees before on existing businesses that are there now,” he said. “Something good is happening. Sales tax is growing in retail and food and beverage. Why penalize businesses that are contributing to the tax coffers, that are bringing people downtown?”

“I’m wholeheartedly in agreement,” Councilmember Snedden said. “Revenue from the food quarter is exceeding that from other areas.”

Before the pandemic, “it was a dead zone downtown,” she said. The parklets, she said, “are generating some life downtown.” And business owners with parklets, she said, for the most part have complied with everything the city has asked of them, including requiring them to adhere to new design guidelines.

Other council members supported lowering the fees, suggesting the parklet owners pay anywhere from $1.50 to $3 per square foot.

Councilmember Friedman, however, expressed disappointment at the turn of events.

“This is not the direction I thought we were going to go,” he said. “We’ve wasted a lot of time. We made a decision, and now it’s not what we talked about when we continued it. I’m frustrated we’re throwing it out the window.”

He stressed his concern at the impact lowering the previously agreed-upon fees would have on other departments which are “chronically underfunded.”

“That’s the reality,” he said. “And now we’re not going to charge anything when even the restaurants say charge something? I’m not going to support going to zero.”

Mayor Rowse, meanwhile, expressed frustration “that we’ve danced this dance as long as we have.” There is no new information to consider, he said, just anecdotes, but nothing to change the amount of money it will cost needed to clean and maintain the promenade.

“I don’t understand where the council is coming from,” he said. “Staff gave us the numbers it takes to maintain that. Everybody can choose to make the lowest tier. I don’t understand the sudden reversal.”

He said he, too, wants to see “a lot more vitality on State Street that thrives all the time,” including a “robust” outdoor dining program, “but it has to be fair for everybody in the community, not just 30 to 40 businesses.”

He questioned the fairness of subsiding businesses that are making a profit by allowing them to open on the State Street public right of way.

“Why are those special people?” he asked. “Why should we allow them to do something nobody else is allowed to do? If I sound frustrated, you nailed that one.”

The new rates will take effect May 1.

Staff says it’s received 37 applications for licenses to date from businesses with existing parklets and expect up to 10 more to apply.

