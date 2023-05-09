SB City Council to consider personal property ordinance

The Santa Barbara City Council today will consider adopting an ordinance to regulate the storage of personal property in public places.

The council’s meeting will start at 2 p.m. at city hall, 735 Anacapa St.

The purpose of the draft ordinance is to address the health and safety issues that relate to unattended or stored personal property in public areas in the city of Santa Barbara, staff said.

The Ordinance Committee discussed the proposed ordinance on April 25 and subsequently voted unanimously to forward the ordinance to the full council for introduction and adoption.

“The public streets, rights-of-way, sidewalks, paseos, parks and other publicly-owned or controlled property within the city should be readily accessible and available to residents, businesses, and the public at large for their intended purposes,” staff said in its report to the council.

“The use of public places for private storage of personal property is inconsistent with use for public purposes and denies public use and enjoyment of public areas by exclusively occupying public property for private storage,” staff said. “Unattended or stored personal property in certain public spaces threatens the health and safety of residents and visitors because it interferes with the safe passage of pedestrians and people with disabilities in the public right-of-way and can foster unsanitary conditions.”

At the same time, staff said, “the needs of the public to access clean, sanitary, and attractive public areas must be balanced with the needs of individuals who have no other alternatives for the storage of personal property, and who reasonably need to retain access to a limited amount of personal property in public areas.”

The city of Santa Barbara benefits from tourism, and often travelers of all economic means may be seen carrying substantial quantities of personal possessions, staff said. “Therefore, the intent of this draft ordinance is not to focus on people experiencing homelessness or to discourage tourism, but rather to maintain the city’s ability to preserve clean, accessible public areas and to address specific safety issues.

“The draft ordinance is also mindful that while the city is not required to allow the storage of personal property within its public open spaces, it may not discriminately remove and destroy that property.”

The draft ordinance prohibits storage of unattended personal property in public areas such as a street, sidewalk, plaza, parking lot, park, beach or building. It also prohibits the storage in a public area of excessive amounts of personal property that cannot be immediately moved.

The draft ordinance excludes operational personal transportation or mobility devices, such as bicycles, walkers, wheelchairs, strollers and scooters from the definition of personal property.

Furthermore, the draft ordinance does not impact personal property stored on public property pursuant to a permit, ordinance, statute or other authorization by the city or state.

The ordinance does not apply to private property.

Under the draft ordinance, storage is generally defined as being in the same location for more than four hours. If after four hours written notice, the unattended personal property has not been removed, the city may impound it and thereafter must store it for potential recovery for 90 days.

The draft ordinance provides that personal property may be disposed of immediately when the property is perishable or is contraband or constitutes an immediate threat to the public health or safety.

Identification is not required to recover impounded personal property. The owner may claim the property if they describe the items or the location of where the property was impounded, or other identifying details.

The draft ordinance provides that no storage fee shall be charged for any impounded personal property. It also specifies certain locations where property cannot be left regardless of duration, such as in travelways. Property left in prohibited locations can be removed immediately.

The draft ordinance also sets forth the requirements for pre-removal and post-removal notice, which the city is required to use when impounding personal property that is unattended.

In certain circumstances, the ordinance allows immediate impoundment without notice. These situations include personal property that does not allow for passage for people with disabilities; obstructs the city’s maintenance, cleaning, or other operations in public areas; is left behind in a public area after a posted closure time; or is left on property within five feet of an operational, utilizable entrance, exit, driveway or loading dock; and contraband or property that constitutes evidence of a crime.

In other business, staff is recommending the council authorize the finance director to execute a direct payment agreement with Horne, LLP, to participate in a federal Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

The program provides financial assistance to low-income Californians to help manage their residential water utility costs. Qualified low-income households can apply to a Local Service Provider to receive a one-time benefit payment (of up to $15,000) on their past-due combined water and wastewater bill, and benefit payments on current water and wastewater bills.

The program includes all eligible low-income households, regardless of whether they are current on their bill or have a past-due balance. It is administered by the California Department of Community Services and Development under the Department of Health and Human Services. Applications and eligibility for the program are administered by LSPs.

The LSP for Santa Barbara County is CommUnify. CommUnify’s role includes customer outreach, intake, eligibility verification and calculating the LIHWAP benefit amount.

CommUnify has been releasing marketing materials within its service area to inform community members that the program has been expanded to cover utility payment needs in general, not only those that are past-due on payment.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, late fees and disconnections for water and wastewater bill non-payment in the city were suspended in March 2020. The city is working to reinstate late fees for utility bills in July 2023 and disconnections for water and wastewater bill non-payment in September 2023.

The city’s participation in LIHWAP ahead of resuming disconnections would allow eligible customers to address unpaid balances on their accounts ahead of being assessed late fees or experiencing any disruption to their water service.

And at today’s meeting, the council’s consent calendar includes a resolution amending the amount of relocation assistance payments for no fault just cause evictions.

Qualified tenants will receive an amount equal to two months of the rent that was in effect when the owner issued the notice to terminate the tenancy. This resolution will be effective upon adoption and will apply to no-fault just cause evictions commenced after its effective date.

The resolution is the result of the settlement of a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the city by the Santa Barbara Apartment Association.

The council authorized the settlement in closed session on April 11. Adoption of the resolution will implement the settlement and result in plaintiffs dismissing the lawsuit.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com