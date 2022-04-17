SB City Council to consider rent stabilization efforts

The Santa Barbara City Council will tackle rent stabilization efforts during its weekly meeting Tuesday.

The council is slated to receive a report on the scope of work for consulting services related to a proposed rental stabilization ordinance. This information was gathered through consultation with the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and the Community Development Housing and Human Services.

Additionally, the city council could provide direction on the potential implementation of a rent stabilization ordinance.

In December, the council signified support for a rental registry program and requested an economic analysis of the long-term financial impacts of a rent stabilization ordinance. According to a council report, a rental registry could cost several million dollars to develop and implement.

Additionally Tuesday, the city council is slated to review the city administrator’s recommended operating and capital budget for fiscal year 2023.

The city council meeting will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and will be held at City Hall at 735 Anacapa St.

The meeting can also be streamed at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CAP or at https://santabarbaraca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BHXU9bk1SWq0ntGHplRq0Q.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com