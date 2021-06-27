SB City Council to discuss encampments

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Santa Barbara City Council will discuss potential action regarding homeless encampments Tuesday. Staff has recommended cleanup operations begin and using a hotel to house the residents.

The Santa Barbara City Council will talk about everything from cleanup of fire-prone encampments to historical buildings and the water supply at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The session will begin at 2 p.m. and can be viewed on City TV Channel 18 or streamed live at www.santabarbaraca.gov/cap.

Council members will discuss whether to approve the staff’s recommendation to begin cleanup operations of encampments and rely on a hotel to provide a temporary safe shelter for homeless individuals.

During its discussion about historical structures, the council will look at repealing Chapter 22.22 of the municipal code and including a definition of “Project Design Approval.”

The council is also scheduled to:

— Receive a water supply update. The council will also discuss whether to authorize the public works director to transmit the city’s 2020 Enhanced Urban Water Management Plan to the California Department of Water Resources. In adopting the plan, the council may include modifications approved by the public works director.

— Discuss extending the duration of the Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program.

— Adopt the fee schedule for the 2022 fiscal year.

— Decide whether to accept the May 2021 Investment Report.

— Decide whether to authorize a one-year grant agreement with the South Community Media Access Center for management of the public and educational access television channels. This relates to TV Santa Barbara. The city staff is recommending the council authorize the finance director to carry out the agreement.

In addition to Tuesday’s regular meeting, the council will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday to interview applicants for the State Street Advisory Committee. Like Tuesday’s meeting, the session can be viewed on City TV Channel 18 or streamed live at www.santabarbaraca.gov/cap.

