SB City Council to discuss funds for automated license plate recognition systems

In its regular meeting Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council will be recommended to increase funding for the purchase of automated license plate recognition systems for city parking lots.

City staff hopes for an increase in appropriations in the Downtown Parking Fund up to the amount of $700,000, funded from Downtown Parking Fund reserves.

The recognition systems read each entering car’s license plate to determine how long the cars use the parking space. They were approved in early October to be installed at the downtown, waterfront and airport parking lots.

The Paseo Nuevo Mall parking garage currently utilizes this system, and city officials hope it will make the downtown parking system financially solvent.

The City Council will also hold a quasi-judicial hearing for the appeal of the Parks and Recreation Commission’s failure to vote to approve, conditionally approve or deny the removal of the Deodar Cedar located in the front yard setback at 2934 Lomita Road.

Finally, the council will receive an update on the Water Conservation Strategic Plan.

