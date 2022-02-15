SB City Council to discuss housing density, building size

The Santa Barbara City Council will discuss options for regulations for multi-unit housing density and building size at its meeting at 2 p.m. today.

The council is scheduled to provide direction on a preferred multi-unit housing program to study in the city’s General Plan Programmatic Environmental Impact Report. And council members are slated to consider interim methods to incentivize smaller housing units.

In other business, the council will hear a presentation from the chair and vice chair of the Community Formation Commission.

To stream the meeting online, go to santabarbaraca.gov/cap. To participate in the virtual meeting during public comment, visit santabarbaraca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BHXU9bk1SWq0ntGHplRq0Q.

