SB City Council to discuss rent control

Rent control and the historic Mission Canyon Bridge will be on the agenda when the Santa Barbara City Council meets at 2 p.m. today at City Hall.
The city staff is recommending the council authorize the city administrator to negotiate a contract for rent control economic analysis services. The staff is saying this contract wouldn’t exceed $200,000.
In early December, the council voted 4-3 to create an interim ordinance to restrict rent increases to 2% plus the consumer price index, start a rental registry and launch a study into long-term rent control ordinances.
The proposal came from Cathy Murillo, whose term as mayor ended in December, and Oscar Gutierrez, who remains on the council.
Today’s agenda includes a report on rent control issues and models.
In other business today, the council will:
— Look at establishing an ad hoc committee for a conceptual design of a pedestrian and bicycle paths across Mission Canyon Bridge. The staff is recommending the committee report back within nine months.
— Consider a staff recommendation to set a March 1 hearing regarding a declaration of a public nuisance from traffic impacts of the drive-through Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3707 State St.
— Consider a staff recommendation to authorize the finance director to execute a five-year agreement with OpenGov Inc. for a total of $647,481 to transition from a printed budget to an online, interactive one.
Today’s meeting will be livestreamed at www.santabarbaraca.gov/cap or can be watched live in English and Spanish, on City TV, Channel 18.
email: dmason@newspress.com