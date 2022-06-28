SB City Council to discuss State Street

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS

State Street will be on the minds of Santa Barbara City Council members at their meeting at 2 p.m. today at Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

The council will review an update on State Street interim operations and could direct the staff concerning the resumption of parades and when businesses should change their parklets to portable configurations. The council will also consider a usage fee for establishing outdoor facilities such as parklets.

The City Council is also scheduled to:

— Consider an interim urgency ordinance limiting new hotel development of new rooms.

— Accept and spend CalRecycle grant funds totalling $132,171. This is part of the consent calendar.

— Consider spending Measure A Cycle 5 grant money and city funds for the Modoc Road multi-use Path extension, Santa Barbara Junior High School multi-use path gap closure on Cota Street, and San Andres Street safe crossings and lighting projects. This is also part of the consent calendar.

— Consider authorizing the Santa Barbara Airport director to increase a services agreement with GSI Environmental Inc. in the amount of $648,173 for site investigation work. The city said this is necessary to implement a supplemental work plan approved by the Regional Water Quality Board.

— Proclaim July as “Parks Make Life Better Month.”

To watch the meeting online, go to santabarbaraca.gov/cap.

To speak at the meeting online, go to santabarbaraca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BHXU9bk1SWq0ntGHplRq0Q.

Before its 2 p.m. meeting, the Santa Barbara City Council is scheduled to meet during a closed session at 12:30 p.m. to confer with a labor negotiator. The closed session will also include discussion with the city attorney over pending litigation: Linda Boicourt v. the city of Santa Barbara.

