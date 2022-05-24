SB City Council to hear bicycle plan update

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara City Council will meet at 2 p.m. today at Santa Barbara City Hall.



The Santa Barbara City Council will receive an update on the 2016 Bicycle Master Plan during its regular meeting at 2 p.m. today at Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

The council will also:

— Review speed limits on portions of Anapamu Street, De la Guerra Street, Garden Street, Las Positas Road and Modoc Road.

— Review changing the one-way designation for the 400 block of Anacapa Street.

— Consider a long-term resource adequacy agreement with Tecolote Wind on behalf of the Santa Barbara Clean Energy Community Choice Energy Program.

— Consider accepting a $100,000 California State Library grant to enable the Santa Barbara Public LIbrary to launch a teen internship program.

— Consider authorizing the library director to execute a city professional services agreement for $134,938 with the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara to provide support services and outreach to homeless individuals. This would be done through a contracted position, and that individual would work with the library staff through June 30, 2023.

People can attend the meeting in-person or watch it online at santabarbaraca.gov/cap. To participate in the virtual meeting during public comment, visit santabarbaraca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BHXU9bk1SWq0ntGHplRq0Q.

