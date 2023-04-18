SB City Council to hear update on airport plan

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara Airport staff will discuss the master plan update today before the Santa Barbara City Council.

Santa Barbara Airport staff today will provide a progress report to the City Council on SBA’s Master Plan Update, the first of a four-meeting blitzkrieg they are unleashing this week to garner support from city officials and the public.

The council will meet at Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St., starting at 2 p.m.

“This informational item is the beginning of the public outreach on the process and an invitation to participate in the future of the SBA and possible new projects,” airport staff said.

The objective is to provide the community and public officials with proper guidance for future airport development, which will satisfy aviation demands and be wholly compatible with the environment.

Informational meetings will also be held with the Airport Commission on Wednesday, the Planning Commission on Thursday and the public at an airport open house, also on Thursday.

The draft plan will be reviewed this fall. The council, upon a recommendation from the Airport Commission, will make the final decision on the draft plan.

SBA is a “small hub” airport currently served by United, Alaska, American and Southwest airlines and their affiliates. Since the new Airline Terminal opened in August 2011, SBA has experienced approximately 40% growth in enplanements (i.e. commercial passenger boardings).

An Airport Master Plan evaluates an airport’s needs over a 20-year planning period for airfield, terminal areas and landside facilities.

“The goal is to document the orderly development of facilities essential to meet an airport’s needs, in accordance with FAA standards, and in a manner complementary with community interests,” staff said.

“The plan results in a 20-year development for a financially resilient facility, reflective of the updated Airport Capital Improvement Plan ….”

The airport’s capital project program is “demand-based,” i.e. development occurs in response to reasonably anticipated demand for facilities.

“An approved plan shows how an airport will satisfy FAA design standards and seek project funding eligible under the respective federal and state airport aid programs.”

In 2012, an aviation forecast was prepared in support of the 2017 Airport Master Plan, which identified growth in commercial aviation at SBA reaching 657,000 annual enplanements by the year 2032.

While the most recent Airport Master Plan was completed in 2017, FAA guidance encourages updating such plans every five to 10 years. Such updates account for changes in conditions and operations, such as the recent change in fleet mix from regional jets to widebody jets at SBA, and to ensure that the document is responsive to current and forecasted needs.

In 2022, the Federal Aviation Administration’s Terminal Area Forecast estimated SBA exceeding 668,777 annual enplanements in 2026. Thus, the most recent forecast indicates that the 2017 AMP build-out figure of 657,000 annual enplanements may be exceeded by 2026.

SBA initiated a Master Plan Update in 2022 to account for additional growth that is currently outpacing the 2017 airport master plans and most recent terminal area forecast.

In September 2022, a series of meetings were held with various SBA and community stakeholders. These meetings were conducted in person at SBA and included representatives from the city of Goleta, Visit Santa Barbara, UCSB, Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, SBA commercial and general aviation representatives, and more.

The FAA grants fund will cover 90.66% of city staff time as well as consultant costs for the MPU.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com