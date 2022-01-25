SB City Council to hear water supply report

ANNELISE HANSHAW/NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse will preside over his second city council meeting today.

The Santa Barbara City Council will hear the 2021 water supply management report from the public works director as well as an update from the police department during its meeting today at 2 p.m.

After the 2021 update, the public works director is set to move forward with contracts to assess the recycled water market for $67,300 and groundwater flow and storage for $59,730.

The council will also hear a recommendation to authorize the library director to accept a $60,000 grant from the California State Library in federal Library Services and Technology Act funds. Additionally, the Council will be asked to authorize a $86,684 grant to the library director from Santa Barbara City College to fund an adult education program.

There will also be an oral presentation from Interim Police Chief Bernard Melekian and his Command Staff.

