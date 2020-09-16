SB City Council to hold hearings on Zoning Ordinance

The Santa Barbara City Council Ordinance Committee will consider recommending proposed amendments to the Title 28 Zoning Ordinance for Accessory Dwelling Units later this month.

After the Sept. 29 meeting, the City Council will hold two public hearings to adopt the final ordinance amendments.

The first hearing, involving the introduction of the ordinance (the first reading), will be Oct. 27. The second, involving the adoption of the ordinance (the second reading), will take place Nov. 10, according to city officials.

The review drafts are available online at www.santabarbaraca.gov/ADU. Agendas, staff reports and attachments are available the Thursday prior to the Tuesday hearings at www.santabarbaraca.gov/CouncilMeetings.

The meeting will be broadcast live on City TV-Channel 18 and online at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/citytv. Join the meeting electronically by clocking the meeting link found on the meeting agenda.

For any additional information, contact Rosie Dyste, the project planner, at RDyste@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or call at 805-564-5470, ext. 4599.

— Grayce McCormick