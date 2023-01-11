SB City Council to meet Thursday

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Council will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at the David Gebhard Room, 620 Garden St.

The agenda for the meeting is scheduled to be published by 2 p.m. today.

The Planning Commission, meanwhile, has canceled its Thursday meeting. All items that were listed on the Jan. 12 agenda will be rescheduled. The next meeting of the Planning Commission is tentatively scheduled for Jan.19.

Thursday’s Building and Fire Code Board of Appeals meeting has also been canceled. The next meeting is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 2.

— Neil Hartstein