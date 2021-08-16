SB City Council to receive Public Works updates

The Santa Barbara City Council will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday for three Public Works reports atop a consent agenda.

The Access Advisory Committee will provide an update on its accomplishments within the past year.

The AAC advises the Architectural Board of Review and the Historic Landmarks Commission on accessibility issues that may violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA.

The ADA provides rules regarding curb ramps, elevators, sidewalks or any other feature that may ensure buildings are accessible to disabled individuals.

A recent accessibility issue in City Council was parklets.

Some businesses were moving furniture onto sidewalks, making the area impassable for people in wheelchairs. So the City Council mandated on June 22 that furniture had to be moved off of the sidewalk space.

AAC will discuss this issue and its future initiatives in its presentation.

The engineering division of the Public Works Department will review the Capital Improvement Program Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2021.

The City completed 13 projects in the fiscal year, and 14 projects are in construction.

The last update will be on the Chapala Street Vision Zero Safety Project, and Public Works will propose a new traffic striping pattern.

The project intends to reduce Chapala Street from two lanes to one between Arrellaga Street and Mission Street, addressing a history of crashes into parked cars.

An on-street bike lane would be included in the project.

Public Works also hopes to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Chapala and Arrellaga.

Those who wish to make a public comment can join the Zoom meeting at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3507213810379649806.

The meeting will be streamed live on CityTv and online at santabarbaraca.gov/gov/cityhall/council/meetings/videos/default.asp. The interactive agenda is available through the link as well.

