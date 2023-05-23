SB City Council to review parklets

Six businesses are allegedly in violation of requirements

For months, the owners of some downtown Santa Barbara’s outdoor parklets have been pressed by staff to meet city council requirements concerning ADA accessibility, stormwater runoff and overall design.

Owners who have resisted, or for some other reason have failed to meet the deadlines set by council, have been targeted for repeat inspections, sent correction notices, received administrative citations and issued fines.

Nothing worked, so staff issued a final ultimatum: Remove your parklets or we’ll do it for you — and bill you for the cost. The removal order was sent April 17 and the deadline was April 24.

Unless, of course, the owners decided to appeal their ouster order for ADA violations directly to the Santa Barbara City Council, an option six of them have decided to exercise by taking an opportunity to publicly tell their side of the story.

Their appeals will be considered today.

The parklets are on the agenda of the council’s meeting, set for 2 p.m. at Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

Five of the six parklets are in Santa Barbara. The sixth is in Montecito but within the Santa Barbara city limits.

Those appealing their parklets’ ouster — listed officially as a “suspension of authorization to operate and maintain an outdoor business facility” — are:

– Taza Mediterranean Street Kitchen, 413 State St.

– Ca’Dario Restaurant, 37 E. Victoria St.

– Courthouse Tavern 129 E. Anapamu St.

– Trattoria Vittoria, 30 E. Victoria St.

– Foxtail Kitchen and Bar, 14 E. Cota St.

– Folded Hills Wintery, 1294 Coast Village Road, Montecito.

Taza’s appeal was filed by Hitesh Ambalal, who said he’s been “mostly away from the business” dealing with “an onslaught of family issues,” including his father undergoing surgery for a pacemaker and knee surgery and his 6-month-old daughter spending nearly a week in a pediatric ICU being treated for a viral disease.

“Not trying to make an excuse, but this parklet situation generally happened in the midst of all of the family issues and fell through the cracks,” he said. He said he contacted the city when he first saw the removal order.

“The issue with our parklet is a % inch gap that is present between the curb and the parklet,” he said. “This can easily be remedied by a rubber transition slip. This will create a seamless transition to satisfy all ADA requirements. Further, we can purchase an ADA-suitable table to ensure fair seating on the parklet.

“Our parklet is the most well-kept and beautiful on our end of the street, and I would hate to have to remove it over simple issues that can be fixed immediately (We have begun the process of making these fixes already in hopes to comply with city and state ordinances).

“If ultimately, we have to take it down, I completely understand, but we are hoping it is not too late and the council will recognize the special conditions of this particular situation.”

Ca’Dario’s appeal was filed by attorney Michael Fauver on behalf of Dario Furlati and Quattro Fortune Inc., the entity that runs Ca’ Dario Restaurant.

He said Ca’ Dario did not receive proper notice of the continued violations, but as of April 19, had remedied all parklet violations, including fixing the lip of an ADA ramp and making sure 5% percent of their parklet seating was ADA-accessible.

“In fact, our client’s General Manager called Public Works on or around Feb. 13, requesting an inspection in hopes the situation would be resolved and was told an inspection was imminent,” Mr. Fauver said. “Apparently, on Feb. 23, city inspectors came to the restaurant unannounced. Our clients were unaware the inspection occurred or that, while the signage and ramp fix they made were sufficient, the table provided for ADA compliance had insufficient clearance.

“It is important to note that our client was not trying to avoid inspection and took swift action to remedy the violation as soon as it was identified. In fact, they proactively called the city for reinspection twice after learning of the remaining violation on April 17, demonstrating their strong commitment to compliance as evidenced by ordering the ADA-compliant table the same day upon receiving the notice.

“Accordingly, when our client received the Removal Order on April 17, they were shocked and confused,” he said. “Despite our client’s willingness to comply and their proactive efforts to address the issue, it is unfortunate that the city was unwilling to work with them.”

Courthouse Tavern’s appeal was filed by Billy Valdez, who insisted the business was in compliance with application guidelines.

“I have been with the Courthouse Tavern for approximately one year and have always done my best to comply within all city regulations,” he said. “By the time I was informed of our ADA handicap table not being up to code, I decided to order one.

“Unfortunately, the table we ordered was slightly not up to code due to the hinges infringing under the table. So again, we ordered another table. The table took longer than expected, but we now have an ADA-approved table on our parklet. We have been in communication with city staff to keep them updated of our efforts.

“During this time our principal, Jack Mathis, was diagnosed with throat cancer, a stroke and brain aneurysm and has been in the hospital for three months. All emails go to Jack Mathis.

“We ask please that we are not required to take down our parklet as it cost us $10,000, and it will be $2,000 to remove. We are under a state of emergency order regarding COVID-19 and extreme weather conditions, which held up the supply chain and ability to take swift productive action.

“Thank you for the consideration of this appeal, and we are hoping to make up for a tough winter and have a great summer.”

Trattoria Vittoria’s appeal was filed by Vittoria Comin, who said she took over as general manager in January to assist her grandfather, Giovanni “Lucky” Comin, who is in his 80s and has declining health.

“When a dispute arose between him and his long-time partner, we stepped in to help keep the restaurant operating until the dispute could get resolved,” she said. “We were not informed that citations had been issued before we took over operations in January, and I did not see any other citations until we received a March 13 citation.

“There was significant disorganization and confusion during my first few weeks because I had relocated to Santa Barbara on short notice to take over the management of the restaurant and all of the prior managers had resigned without notice.”

She said she contacted the carpenter who installed the parklet to arrange for him to do the necessary work to resolve any ADA-related deficiencies.

Because of his current demand though, (he) could not begin the work until April 24, but he expected to complete all the required work that week.

“We would hate to lose the opportunity to continue to offer our patrons this outdoor seating option,” she said. “My family and I are committed to improving the parklet that helped sustain this long-standing little restaurant through the COVID pandemic, so that all of our dedicated local regulars may safely access and enjoy this outdoor dining option.

“In light of our unique extenuating circumstances, I greatly appreciate your consideration in extending the deadline.”

Foxtail Kitchen’s appeal was filed by Falah Maayah.

“They are demanding the removal of our parklet for the gap at transition between the sidewalk and parklett being greater than % inch in some places,” she said. “We have since fixed the issue with a metal plate so there is no gap at transition at all. We believe this is grounds for our parklet to not be removed.”

