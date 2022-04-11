SB City Council to vote on redistricting map

Approval expected at Tuesday’s meeting

People can now attend Santa Barbara City Council meetings in person. The next one is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Cty Hall.

The Santa Barbara City Council is slated to approve the redistricting map at its weekly agenda meeting Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara Independent Redistricting Commission chose a map late last month with updated boundaries for each of the five districts, which elect members of the city council.

Under this new plan, District 1 is focused on the Eastside community but does have a presence on State Street and East Beach, including the Funk Zone. District 2 includes the Mesa and keeps all of West Beach. That district extends east of Modoc Road.

District 3 includes the Westside as well as La Cumbre Junior High School and the Westside Neighborhood Center.

District 4 includes a small coastal presence and is centered on the Riviera. District 5 also has a small coastal presence but remains largely in the upper State Street area and includes the airport.

District 6 includes the downtown area without crossing the freeway.

District 1 has a Latino citizen voting-age population (CVAP) of 50.4% whereas District 3 has a Latino CVAP of 43.4%. The minority CVAP for District 3 is 50%.

The map chosen has a population deviation of 7.4%. (Population deviation refers to the difference in population sizes among districts; the current Santa Barbara map has a population deviation of nearly 20%, which is much higher than the 10% threshold deemed to be constitutional.)

The council must approve the commission’s final map by an ordinance and without amendments.

In all, the city council had allocated $280,000 for the project, with the bulk of the funds going to legal services.

Additionally Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council will receive an update on efforts by the city and partner agencies to address homelessness. At least 822 people were experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara, according to a 2022 Point-in-Time Count study referenced in a staff memo.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 2 p.m. at City Hall at 735 Anacapa St. It can be attended in person or streamed online at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CAP.

Written public comment can be submitted ahead of the council meeting to clerk@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

