SB collects $3.97M in TOT funds

The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.97 million in transient occupancy taxes (TOT) for July 2022. TOT revenues in July 2022 were about 19.5 percent above the monthly budget, mainly due to higher average daily rates and strong seasonal demand for rooms. The city has collected $3.97 million through July, the first month in the city’s fiscal year. The city’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $28.3 million, of which $23.6 million is budgeted in the General Fund.

The City’s TOT tax rate is 12 percent, of which 10 percent goes to the city’s General Fund and the remaining 2 percent goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

– Neil Hartstein